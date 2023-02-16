Video
Non-transferable BR ticketing system soon to curb free ride: Minister

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

To prevent ticket black marketing and realising fines from ticketless travellers the Bangladesh Railway is going to start non-transferable ticketing system by making verification of national identification cards or birth certificates mandatory from March 1 for purchasing train tickets.

Along with this, from the same time, the railway is also going to introduce two more services - introduction of 'Point of Sales', POS, machines in ticket checking system and refunding online tickets via online.

The Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Wednesday announced the services at a press briefing at the Rail Bhaban in the capital.

He said that the initiatives were taken to bring changes in the railway's ticketing system by keeping the slogan 'Own ticket own travel' in front and as part of the formation of Smart Bangladesh.

Rules to be followed for ticketing:
1. Passengers between 12-18 years of age should purchase tickets with their parents' NID.

2. Foreigners will register by providing passport number and uploading passport photo.

3. No passenger can purchase intercity train ticket without registration after successful verification of NID/Passport/Birth Certificate.

4. Every passenger must carry his own NID or photocopy of birth certificate or passport/photo ID card while travelling.

As a result, if the passenger's information printed on the ticket does not match the identity card, he will be accused of traveling without ticket.

Then according to the prevailing law of Bangladesh Railways, Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTE) can fine passengers without tickets.


