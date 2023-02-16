3 Bangladeshi students spot dead, one injured in ICU



Three students from Bangladesh were killed and another was injured in a tragic road accident at Toronto in Canada on Monday (Bangladesh time Tuesday).



The accident happened last Monday at 11:30pm local time, reports CBC News.



According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), a vehicle was involved in an accident on Highway 427 at West Dundas Street in Toronto. At that time of the accident, the car was speeding. It overturned after hitting a road divider and caught fire immediately.



Police said they were staying in Toronto on student visas.



There were four passengers in the car at the time of the accident. They are all Bangladeshis. Three of them were killed on the spot. The remaining one, who was driving the car, sustained major injuries and has been undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Police did not release the names of the dead and injured students.



However, according to the Bangladesh expatriates in Canada, the deceased were Shahriar Khan, Angela Shreya Baroi and Aryan Alom Dipto. The injured student, who was driving the car, is Nibir Kumar Dey, son of singer Kumar Biswajit. He is now undergoing treatment.



According to the police, one of the dead students was a 20-year-old girl. The other two were 20-year and 17-year old.



Toronto police said the injured student Nibir was driving the car which was moving at a high speed. He lost control of the car while getting from one highway to another highway. It was slightly curved there. The speeding car rammed the highway railing and then turned turtle thrice. Instantly, fire broke out inside the car. The police are carrying out an investigation.



Receiving information about the son's accident. Kumar Biswajit and his wife Naima Sultana. Both of them left Dhaka for Toronto at 11:00pm on Tuesday. Their close family friend Morshedul Huq Pavel confirmed that both Kumar Biswajit and his wife Naima Sultana left for Canada on Tuesday night. Nibir has been kept at Intensive Care Unit of a hospital. He had a major operation at about 4:00am [Bangladesh Time].



