Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:08 AM
PM urges South Korea for more investments in BD

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged South Korean businesses for more investment in Bangladesh.

"There is a huge potential to boost the economic relations between the two countries," she said.
The premier said this when visiting South Korean Special Presidential Envoy Jang Sung Min paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister said South Korea is one of Bangladesh's top development partners, and the country has been extending cooperation - especially in textile and infrastructure - since the latter's independence.

Jang Sung Min is visiting Bangladesh as part of the celebration of 50 years of the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and South Korea.

The envoy said that his country is keen to strengthen the bilateral ties with Bangladesh further in the next 50 years.    UNB


