CWASA production capacity will rise to 560 MLD in June

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 15: The production capacity of Chattogram WASA will increase to 560 million litres per day (MLD) in June with the completion of 60 MLD Bhandal Jhuri water Treatment Plant. Presently, CWASA is producing 500 million litres per day.



Meanwhile, more than 76 per cent works of the 60 million litres capacity Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) of Chattogram WASA have been completed. The scheduled date for completion of the project had earlier been extended three years in the ECNEC meeting till June 2023.



The ECNEC approved the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply project, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 958.85 crore. As a result the total cost of the project has increased to Tk 1995 crore. The schedule date for completion of the project was September 2020.



But it has now been extended to June 2023 next. The construction works of the Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant include, Transmission pipelines, Distribution pipelines, Patiya Pump Station with elevated Tank and KEPZ Pump Station with reservoir.



The water plant project, which includes a 60-kilometre water transmission line, a water treatment plant and two water reservoirs, will generate some 60 million litres of water daily. A total of 75 per cent water will be supplied to Chattogram south district areas, including Patiya, Anwara, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazila from Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant. Meanwhile, the ECNEC approved the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) on 5 January, 2016.



Korean Exim Bank is financing the project as soft loan from the resources of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).



The main objectives of this project are to provide safe water for domestic and non-domestic use by developing water supply system at the left bank of the river Karnaphuli to secure sustainable source of water and improve the livelihood and thus promote economic development through provision of safe drinking water.



The initial funding from Korea for this project was $97 million. With this additional financing, total foreign assistance for this project will increase to $137 million. After the initiation of ERD, the Korean government has responded quickly for supporting this project through "Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project-Supplementary Loan" with an amount of $47.00 million. "Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project-Supplementary Loan" loan is a soft loan. The rate of interest under the loan is 0.01 per cent and maturity period is 40 years including a grace period of 15 years.



