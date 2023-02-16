

Dr Wazed’s 81st birth anniv today



On February 16, 1942, the nuclear scientist, affectionately called as 'Sudha Miah', was born in a respectable Muslim family of Laldighee Fatehpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur.



Dr Wazed breathed his last in Dhaka on May 9, 2009 at the age of 67 and was buried at their family graveyard in his native village Laldighee Fatehpur at Pirganj upazila.



The district and Pirganj upazila civil and police administrations, district and Pirganj upazila units of Awami League (AL), Dr Wazed Miah Foundation, family of Dr Wazed, Begum Rokeya University, Dr Wazed Smriti Sangshad (DWSS) and other organisations have chalked out programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of him.



The programmes include placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in village Laldighee Fatehpur, offering Fateha, milad mehfils and special munajats, distribution of foods among the poor and distressed people and memorial discussions.



Nephew of Dr Wazed, General Secretary of Pirganj upazila Awami League (AL) and Pirganj municipal Mayor Tazimul Islam Shamim said the birth anniversary celebration will begin with placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in the morning. �BSS



