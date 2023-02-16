Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dr Wazed’s 81st birth anniv today

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Dr Wazed’s 81st birth anniv today

Dr Wazed’s 81st birth anniv today

The 81st birth anniversary of nuclear scientist with international repute and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr M A Wazed Miah will be celebrated in a befitting manner in Rangpur on Thursday.

On February 16, 1942, the nuclear scientist, affectionately called as 'Sudha Miah', was born in a respectable Muslim family of Laldighee Fatehpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur.

Dr Wazed breathed his last in Dhaka on May 9, 2009 at the age of 67 and was buried at their family graveyard in his native village Laldighee Fatehpur at Pirganj upazila.

The district and Pirganj upazila civil and police administrations, district and Pirganj upazila units of Awami League (AL), Dr Wazed Miah Foundation, family of Dr Wazed, Begum Rokeya University, Dr Wazed Smriti Sangshad (DWSS) and other organisations have chalked out programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of him.     

The programmes include placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in village Laldighee Fatehpur, offering Fateha, milad mehfils and special munajats, distribution of foods among the poor and distressed people and memorial discussions.

Nephew of Dr Wazed, General Secretary of Pirganj upazila Awami League (AL) and Pirganj municipal Mayor Tazimul Islam Shamim said the birth anniversary celebration will begin with placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in the morning.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Wazed’s 81st birth anniv today
9 more patients hospitalised with dengue
Editor's Forum greets President-elect Shahabuddin
DMP arrests 42 for selling, consuming drugs in city
DD Shahin charged for saving Galib, Tania in ACC corruption case
Jute godown gutted in city fire
Fraud ring leader among 3 arrested in city's Vatara
BD sees 15 more C-19 cases


Latest News
Rampal plant resume power generation after one month
S Korea wants to be stronger partner of Bangladesh in next 50 years: Presidential Envoy
Freight train carrying diesel derails in Ctg, 40,000 litres spill into nearby canal
BSEC approves Tk50 crore mutual fund PLI AML 1st Unit
Najmul Hossain Shanto fined for breach of code of conduct
Journalist killed being crushed by train in Netrokona
India to assist Bangladesh import hydropower from Nepal, Bhutan: FS
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh: Ambassador Iwama
Child rescued 12 days after abduction, two arrested
Most Read News
3 die in Canada road crash: Kumar Biswajit's son injured severely
3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada road accident
3 students from Bangladesh killed in Canada road crash
Govt to procure LNG worth Tk 690cr from Japan
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble on 9th day, deaths exceed 41,000
US stresses importance on 'free, fair' elections in Bangladesh
Next election will be free, fair: PM to US official
‘Murir Tin’: Coke Studio Bangla launches season 2 with nod to local dialects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft