Editor's Forum greets President-elect Shahabuddin

Bangladesh Editor's Forum on Wednesday greeted newly-elected President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin meeting him at his Gulshan office.A delegation of the Forum led by its Chief Adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also Editor of The Daily Observer and former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister, Convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan, also Editor of Bangladesh Bulletin and Member Secretary Faroque Ahmed Talukder, also Editor of Ajkaler Khabar met the President-elect at his office.Among others, Sangbad Protidin Editor Rimon Mahfuz and Daily Mukhopatra Editor Sheikh Jamal were also in the delegation.