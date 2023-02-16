Video
Home Countryside

Elderly man burnt at Kaptai

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Feb 15: An elderly man has been burnt to death as a fire broke out in his house in Kaptai Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The incident took place in KPM Barghonia Kata Pahar area under Chandraghona Union of the upazila at around 1:20 am.

The deceased was identified as Md Abu Taher, 70, son of late Khalilur Rahman, a resident of the area. He was a paralysis patient.

Chandraghona Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Akhter Hossain Milon said a fire broke out at the house of Abu Taher while he was alone there.

On information, the fire service personnel from Kaptai Station rushed in and controlled the blaze at around 2pm.

After stopping the fire, the charred body of Abu Taher was found inside the house.

The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit, the UP chairman added.

However, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangamati General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident.


