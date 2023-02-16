Literary festival held in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, Feb15: A day-long literary festival was held in the district on Monday. It was organised by Habiganj Muktanchal Literacy Centre, a youth literary organization at Shilpakala Academy auditorium.



Advocate Md Abu Zahir, MP, inaugurated the festival as the chief guest at 8 am.



Renowned literatures and poets of the country Faizul Islam,Ahmed Mustafa Kamal, Afsana Begum, and Snigdha Baul attended the festival as special guests.



Md Mustafizur Rahman Fahim, president of the festival organizing committee, presided over the inaugural function.



On this occasion, different programmes including poetry rally, child art competition, seminar, and recitation of self-composed poems, discussion meeting, children and juvenile gathering, and cultural function were arrnged.



Writers ,poets and a large number of women, children juveniles, youths and aged people who are cultural minded, came from different areas to attended the event.



