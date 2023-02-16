

Khulna book fair draws huge visitors



Amid growing enthusiasm and curiosity, thousands of visitors of all ages, mostly youths and children, are crowding different stalls and pavilions to browse books of their favourite writers.



Professor Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, eminent educationalist and writer, praised the organizers while visiting the book fair on Monday.



Among others, Dr Yasmin Haque, educationalist and wife of Dr Zafar Iqbal, Mukul Kumar Moitro, additional deputy commissioner (education and ICT), and Md Yousuf Ali, deputy director of Local Government Department of the Deputy Commissioner office, were present at that time.



The book fair has been opened with 80 book stalls and 20 house-craft and food stalls.



Police and other combined forces have been deployed at the fair while 26 close circuit cameras were installed in order to ensure full-security.



"There are two types of people in the world; some read books and some don't. Those who do not read books cannot contribute anything to the world. Everyone should read books if they want to give something to the country and society," said Dr Zafar Iqbal. He made the remark while addressing a view-exchange meeting with students and visitors in the last evening.



Reading book always increases imagination power, and it is beneficial to students, he added.



While visiting the Book Fair, this Correspondent of The Daily Observer found most readers asking for the books "Humayan Ahmed Rachanaboli", and "Noksa Kata Koboj", written by Dr Zafar Iqbal.

