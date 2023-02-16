Video
Thursday, 16 February, 2023
Home Countryside

Workers get financial aid in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 15: About 171 workers of the division including Sadar, Sonadanga, Rupsa, Batiaghata, Paikgachha and Terkhada upazilas in the district have been provided financial assistance of about Tk 88.60 lakh.

The cheque distribution programme was organized on Khulna Divisional Labour Office premises in the city on Monday afternoon under the initiative of Bangladesh Sramik Kalyan Foundation.  

State Minister of Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian distributed the cheques as the chief guest among the workers and their family members for medical treatment and higher education of their children.

Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, MP, from Khulna-2 Constituency, and Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque spoke as guests of honour at the programme.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Khandkar Yasir Arefin and Khulna City Awami League General Secretary (GS) MDA Babul Rana were special guests at the programme presided over by Khulna Divisional Labour Department Director Mizanur Rahman.


