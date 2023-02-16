29 people detained on different charges

A total of 29 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Gazipur and Jhenidah, recently.



RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 18 people on different charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the remaining seven were arrested on various charges.



The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

GAZIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested eight juveniles from Madhya Arichpur area in Tongi of the district early Thursday for allegedly attempting to commit a robbery. Police conducted a drive and arrested them at 1:15 am.



The arrestees are: Hriday Hasan, 20, Md Hriday, 18, Md Babu, 17, Sabbir, 17, Tariqul Islam, 13, Raja, 17, Rakib, 16, and Riyad, 16.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tongi East Police Station (PS) Ashraful Islam said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive and arrested them while they were taking preparation to carry out a robbery in the new market area of Arichpur.



Eight knives were also recovered from them, the OC said, adding that a case has been lodged with the PS in this connection.



JHENIDAH: Police, in a drive, arrested three people for selling adulterated honey in the district town on Sunday.



Police also seized two mounds of adulterated honey from their possession at that time.



The arrested persons are: Pradip Tanchainga, 39, of Bandarban District; Anglaching Chakma, 42, a resident of Teknaf Upazila, and Manglainga Chakma, 45, of Cox's Bazar District.



Jhenidah Sadar PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Sohel said on information, a team of police conducted drive in Paglakanai area of the town on Sunday, and arrested them for selling honey adulterated with a modified sugar.



After filing of a case with Jhenidah Sadar PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.