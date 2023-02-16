Kawkhali farmers get agricultural incentives



KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Feb 15: Agricultural incentives have been distributed among farmers at 50 per cent subsidised cost in Kawkhali.



Kawkhali Upazila administration and Upazila Departmenyt of Agricultural Extension (DAE) jointly organized the programme on Tuesday morning on the Upazila Parishad premises under the development assistance programme of the 'Agricultural Mechanisation through Integrated Management' Project.



Kawkhali Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Sayeed Mia Manu and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Meher Nigar Sultana were present and distributed these incentives among the farmers.

