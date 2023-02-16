Video
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:07 AM
Home Countryside

Four minors among five people drown

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Five people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Netrakona, Chattogram and Gaibandha, in four days.

NETRAKONA: A toddler drowned in a ditch in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nusaifa, 2, daughter of Mosharaf Hossain, a resident of Burunga area under Durgapur Municipality.

According to local sources, the child fell down into a ditch next to her house in the morning while she was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

CHATTOGRAM: Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

In Sitakunda Municipality, two minor children drowned after being slipped into separate ponds in Dakshin Edilpur Village when they were playing beside the water bodies.

The deceased were identified as Ishan Kumar Das, 3, son of Mithun Das, a resident of Dakshin Edilpur Village, and Abraham, 2, son of Jahid Hossain, a resident of Mohanagar area under the municipality.

On the other hand, a physically-challanged man drowned in a pond in Muradpur Union under Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohel, 44, son of late Rafikul Islam, a resident of Purba Muradpur Village in the union.

Local sources said Sohel went missing in a pond in the area on Tuesday while he was bathing in it.
Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A seventeen-month-old minor child drowned in a canal in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rezwan Billah Rahinul, son of Noman Mia, a resident of Taraf Kamal Dakshin Para Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rahinul was sitting on the house yard at noon while his mother was busy in household works. After a moment, his mother did not see Rahinul where he was supposed to be seen.

Later on, the body of Rahinul was found floating on water in a canal next to the house.
 
The family members then recovered the body from the canal.

Rasulpur Union Parishad Chairman Rabiul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the guardians need to be more cautious to avoid such tragic accidents.


