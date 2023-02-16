Drive to free footpaths from occupation begins in Natore

NATORE, Feb 15: A druve to free footpaths from illegal occupation began in the district town on Monday morning.



The drive was started by the Department of Roads and Highways (RHD). According to a court order, the RHD has started the eviction drive to free footpaths from illegal occupiers in the town.



The drive starting from Harishpur by-pass point was conducted under the leadership of an executive magistrate.



About six kilometre (km) footpath ranging from Harishpur to Bonbelghoria by-pass point and another one of about 2 km ranging Madrasa road crossing point to the office of the superintendent of police were evicted.



Jubair Habib, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (AC-land) of Sadar Upazila led the drive. Abdul Mannan, sub-divisional engineer of the RHD was present at that time.



