Man to die for killing teenage girl in Manikganj



MANIKGANJ, Feb 15: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing a teenage girl in Harirampur Upazila in 2017.



Manikganj District and Sessions Judge Jayashree Samddar handed down the verdict at around 11 am.The condemned convict is Abul Hossain, a resident of Sarafdinagar area of the upazila.The court also fined him Tk 20,000.

According to the prosecution, Abul Hossain proposed several times to marry the victim Brishti, 15, a resident of the same village. On November 5, 2017, Abul killed the girl with a sharp weapon at her house and fled away as the victim's family members refused his proposal.



A case was filed with Harirampur Police Station in this connection on the same day.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Abul Hossain to the court after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



