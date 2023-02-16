Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Scotland’s leader Sturgeon to resign: UK media

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

EDINBURGH, Feb 15: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will resign after more than eight years leading the devolved government in Edinburgh, UK media said on Wednesday, in a shock move jolting British politics.

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to announce her departure at a news conference at 11:00 am (1100 GMT), after she faced pressure over a stalled push towards independence and over transgender rights.

It was unclear when exactly she planned to step down as Scottish leader and head of the SNP, the largest party in the devolved parliament.

Sources told British media she "had had enough" after approaching a decade in power pushing for Scottish independence and opposing Brexit.

Sturgeon, who became Scotland's first female leader when she took power in 2014, had overseen unprecedented electoral success for the SNP as she pushed for another referendum on independence.

She took over in the aftermath of the last poll, which saw Scots reject breaking away from the rest of the UK by more than 10 percentage points, and has been doggedly pushing for another vote.

However, the UK government, which must approve the holding of another referendum, has insisted that the September 2014 vote was a once-in-a-generation event and refused to allow another.

In 2021, the SNP won a fourth consecutive term in power in Edinburgh on a platform of holding a fresh poll, recording the largest share of the popular vote.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scotland’s leader Sturgeon to resign: UK media
Mamata terms taxmen’s raids on BBC office in Delhi ‘very unfortunate’
Biden’s nominee secures  Senate’s approval as 100th US judge
Turkey quake Europe's worst natural disaster in 'a century': WHO
Indian officials search BBC offices after Modi documentary
Nikki Haley announces 2024 US presidential bid
Battle for Ukraine's Bakhmut far from over: Wagner chief
COP28 host UAE vows 'inclusive roadmap' for climate talks


Latest News
Rampal plant resume power generation after one month
S Korea wants to be stronger partner of Bangladesh in next 50 years: Presidential Envoy
Freight train carrying diesel derails in Ctg, 40,000 litres spill into nearby canal
BSEC approves Tk50 crore mutual fund PLI AML 1st Unit
Najmul Hossain Shanto fined for breach of code of conduct
Journalist killed being crushed by train in Netrokona
India to assist Bangladesh import hydropower from Nepal, Bhutan: FS
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh: Ambassador Iwama
Child rescued 12 days after abduction, two arrested
Most Read News
3 die in Canada road crash: Kumar Biswajit's son injured severely
3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada road accident
3 students from Bangladesh killed in Canada road crash
Govt to procure LNG worth Tk 690cr from Japan
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble on 9th day, deaths exceed 41,000
US stresses importance on 'free, fair' elections in Bangladesh
Next election will be free, fair: PM to US official
‘Murir Tin’: Coke Studio Bangla launches season 2 with nod to local dialects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft