Mamata terms taxmen’s raids on BBC office in Delhi ‘very unfortunate’

NEW DELHI, Feb 15: India's tax officials searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day on Wednesday questioning staff about the organization's business operations in the country, some staff members said.



BBC management told editorial and other staff members to work from home after they were able to leave the office on Tuesday night, said staff who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to media.



The searches came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the U.K.



There was no overnight break in the search and investigators scanned the desktops of some employees who were earlier told not to use their phones and keep them aside, the staff members said.



Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the Income Tax survey at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as "very unfortunate" and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for "running a political vendetta" stating that the action against the broadcaster has affected the freedom of the press.



Ms Banerjee further said that one day there will be no media left in the country.



"It is very unfortunate. BJP is running the government with a political vendetta. It's not only affecting the freedom of the press, there will be no media left in the country. Media is already controlled by them. I am sorry to say the media cannot raise their voice, their management will just cut their service within 24 hours. This is their controlling power," said Ms Banerjee.



Comparing the BJP to Hitler, the Chief Minister said BJP's only mandate is a dictatorship, (they are) more than Hitler.



"I am abided by the mandate of the people. Where is their (BJP) mandate? They don't care about the people's mandate. BJP's only mandate is a dictatorship, (they are) more than Hitler. My sympathy and my support with media and BBC," she said. AP, ANI



