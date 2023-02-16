Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Mamata terms taxmen’s raids on BBC office in Delhi ‘very unfortunate’

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

NEW DELHI, Feb 15: India's tax officials searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day on Wednesday questioning staff about the organization's business operations in the country, some staff members said.

BBC management told editorial and other staff members to work from home after they were able to leave the office on Tuesday night, said staff who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to media.

The searches came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the U.K.

There was no overnight break in the search and investigators scanned the desktops of some employees who were earlier told not to use their phones and keep them aside, the staff members said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the Income Tax survey at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as "very unfortunate" and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for "running a political vendetta" stating that the action against the broadcaster has affected the freedom of the press.

Ms Banerjee further said that one day there will be no media left in the country.

"It is very unfortunate. BJP is running the government with a political vendetta. It's not only affecting the freedom of the press, there will be no media left in the country. Media is already controlled by them. I am sorry to say the media cannot raise their voice, their management will just cut their service within 24 hours. This is their controlling power," said Ms Banerjee.

Comparing the BJP to Hitler, the Chief Minister said BJP's only mandate is a dictatorship, (they are) more than Hitler.

"I am abided by the mandate of the people. Where is their (BJP) mandate? They don't care about the people's mandate. BJP's only mandate is a dictatorship, (they are) more than Hitler. My sympathy and my support with media and BBC," she said.    AP, ANI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scotland’s leader Sturgeon to resign: UK media
Mamata terms taxmen’s raids on BBC office in Delhi ‘very unfortunate’
Biden’s nominee secures  Senate’s approval as 100th US judge
Turkey quake Europe's worst natural disaster in 'a century': WHO
Indian officials search BBC offices after Modi documentary
Nikki Haley announces 2024 US presidential bid
Battle for Ukraine's Bakhmut far from over: Wagner chief
COP28 host UAE vows 'inclusive roadmap' for climate talks


Latest News
Rampal plant resume power generation after one month
S Korea wants to be stronger partner of Bangladesh in next 50 years: Presidential Envoy
Freight train carrying diesel derails in Ctg, 40,000 litres spill into nearby canal
BSEC approves Tk50 crore mutual fund PLI AML 1st Unit
Najmul Hossain Shanto fined for breach of code of conduct
Journalist killed being crushed by train in Netrokona
India to assist Bangladesh import hydropower from Nepal, Bhutan: FS
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh: Ambassador Iwama
Child rescued 12 days after abduction, two arrested
Most Read News
3 die in Canada road crash: Kumar Biswajit's son injured severely
3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada road accident
3 students from Bangladesh killed in Canada road crash
Govt to procure LNG worth Tk 690cr from Japan
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble on 9th day, deaths exceed 41,000
US stresses importance on 'free, fair' elections in Bangladesh
Next election will be free, fair: PM to US official
‘Murir Tin’: Coke Studio Bangla launches season 2 with nod to local dialects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]serverbd.com, [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft