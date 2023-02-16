Biden’s nominee secures  Senate’s approval as 100th US judge







Under the US Constitution, presidents appoint Supreme Court justices and federal judges for life, with Congress' upper chamber confirming or rejecting the nominee.



In theory, judges are politically impartial, but their previous legal decisions and the president who appointed them generally shed some light on their beliefs and leanings.



Gina Mendez-Miro, a 49-year-old lawyer, became the latest judge confirmed to the US Federal Court for the District of Puerto Rico, after a 54-45 vote Tuesday in the Senate.



Because Democrats have controlled the Senate throughout Biden's presidency, he has been able to vet nominees like Mendez-Miro at an accelerated pace.



In an effort to increase diversity in the judiciary, Biden has put forth candidates with traditionally underrepresented backgrounds: three quarters have been women and only one-third have been white, according to the American Constitution Society.



He additionally nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court, marking the first time a Black woman was named to the bench.



Mendez-Miro will be the first openly LGBTQ judge to serve on her court, Biden said in a statement.

"I'm especially proud that the nominees I have put forward represent the diversity that is one of our best assets as a nation," the president said.



Biden celebrated the milestone of 100 confirmed judges as a "profound moment" that highlights his administration's productivity. Two more of his picks for judge were confirmed by the Senate later in the day.



"We have made important progress in ensuring that the federal judiciary not only looks more like the nation as a whole, but also includes judges from professional backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented on the bench," Biden said. AFP



WASHINGTON, Feb 15: The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed the 100th federal judge appointed by President Joe Biden, as he works to dilute the impact his predecessor Donald Trump had on the courts.Under the US Constitution, presidents appoint Supreme Court justices and federal judges for life, with Congress' upper chamber confirming or rejecting the nominee.In theory, judges are politically impartial, but their previous legal decisions and the president who appointed them generally shed some light on their beliefs and leanings.Gina Mendez-Miro, a 49-year-old lawyer, became the latest judge confirmed to the US Federal Court for the District of Puerto Rico, after a 54-45 vote Tuesday in the Senate.Because Democrats have controlled the Senate throughout Biden's presidency, he has been able to vet nominees like Mendez-Miro at an accelerated pace.In an effort to increase diversity in the judiciary, Biden has put forth candidates with traditionally underrepresented backgrounds: three quarters have been women and only one-third have been white, according to the American Constitution Society.He additionally nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court, marking the first time a Black woman was named to the bench.Mendez-Miro will be the first openly LGBTQ judge to serve on her court, Biden said in a statement."I'm especially proud that the nominees I have put forwardrepresent the diversity that is one of our best assets as a nation," the president said.Biden celebrated the milestone of 100 confirmed judges as a "profound moment" that highlights his administration's productivity. Two more of his picks for judge were confirmed by the Senate later in the day."We have made important progress in ensuring that the federal judiciary not only looks more like the nation as a whole, but also includes judges from professional backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented on the bench," Biden said. AFP