Govt to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu of LNG, 1.10cr litres soybean oil

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the spot market, 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil and 8,000 metric tons of lentil to meet the growing demand.





The approvals came at a meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.





Virtually briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved a total of six proposals which includes a proposal of Petrobangla to procure some 1 cargo or 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG at a cost of around Taka 690.42 crore.





The per MMBtu LNG cost will be $16.5. Japanese company M/S Jera Company Inc, which is among the signatories of the Master Sale and Purchase Agreement, would supply this LNG.





He said following separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil from City Edible Oil Ltd at around Taka 191.96 crore. Per litre oil would cost Taka 174.5.







Mahbub said TCB would also procure some 8,000 metric tons of lentil from a Turkish company at a cost of Taka 73.44 crore where per ton lentil would cost $158.





Besides, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 20,000 metric tons of phosphoric acid for DAP Fertilizer Company Ltd, Chattogram at around Taka 119.50 crore. M/S Sun International FZE, UAE would supply this consignment with per ton costing $559.5 down from the previous price of $688.5.





The BCIC would also procure some 25,000 metric tons of rock phosphate for TSP Complex Limited, Chattogram at a cost of around Taka 88.06 crore. M/S Agro Industrial Input, Dhaka would supply the rock phosphate where per ton cost would be $329.85 down from the previous price of $334.





Apart from these, the Cabinet Division additional secretary said work on constructing a 730-meter long bridge over River Khoirabad under Nalchity upazila in Jhalokati district has been awarded to a joint venture of MM Builders Engineers Ltd and M/S Podder Enterprise with around Taka 123.09 crore.