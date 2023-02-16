Stock fall for 2nd day on profit booking

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the dominant small investors continued to book profit on the previous gains pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).





At the end of the day's trading, DSES, the major index of DSE, lost 11.15 points or 0.178 per cent to 6,245. The Shariah-based DSES index shed 1.43 points or 0.104 per cent to 1,366, while the blue-chip DS30 index slashed 4.63 points or 0.208 per cent to 2,222.





Of the issues traded, 27 advanced, 137 declined, and 146 remained unchanged. Meanwhile, the turnover also slid to Tk 431 crore from the turnover was Tk 433 crore on Tuesday.







At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 27 points. Tk 5.75 crore has been traded in the market. 17 of the 132 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 60 has decreased and the price of 55 has remained unchanged.