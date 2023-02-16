Economy in comfortable zone: State Minister

"The economy is getting vibrant and it is quite evident. The general point to point inflation is gradually coming down. So, I can say the economy is under control," he said.





The state minister said this while addressing the "DJFB Development Dialogue" as the chief guest held at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday. Presided over by Bangladesh Development Journalist Forum (DJFB) President Hamid Uz Zaman, its general secretary Shahanuare Shaid Shahin moderated the event.





Dr Alam said although the economic growth had slowed down slightly in the country during the pandemic, but it never derailed. He also expressed his optimism about attaining 7 percent growth rate in the current fiscal year (FY23).







"Although we've scope to increase further our revenue collection, but we've done comparatively well in economic management," the state minister added. Dr Alam said many had voiced concerns that Bangladesh could experience situation like Sri Lanka.







"But, we have always said Bangladesh would not experience such situation as our macroeconomic parameters are authentic while the socio-economic indicators were positive despite the pandemic," he said.





The state minister noted that the economy of the country is in the right path as the government has shown sound macroeconomic management with skills and efficiency especially during the pandemic period.





Highlighting the comparative performances of the major macroeconomic indicators, Dr Alam said that the buoyancy of the major indicators showed that the country's economy is in the right direction.





He said the inward remittance during the July-January period of the current fiscal year (FY23) reached $12.45 billion while the foreign currency reserve, which was hovering around $32 billion over the last couple of months, stood at $32.64 billion on February 8.





Dr Alam said export earnings during the July-January period of the current fiscal year totaled $32.44 billion while the import bill payments reached $41.19 billion during the July-December period of this fiscal year.





Apart from these, he said the gap on current account balance is gradually narrowing down while the FDI flow to Bangladesh during the July-December period of the current year notched $1.15 billion. "All of these are positive sign,"





He said the private sector credit growth is also increasing day by day while the sale of savings certificates is also on the downtrend.





He said the grey area of the economy is the low tax to GDP ratio which is still at 10.47 percent till last December. Turning to inflation, he said the high trend that the country had witnessed in the later part of last year was mostly because of external factors.





State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said the country's economy is under control and in comfortable zone getting vibrant amid global shocks.Dr Alam said the general point to point inflation in January was 8.57 percent which was 5.86 percent in January last year. The wage rate has been witnessing an uptrend as it reached 7.06 percent in January up from 7 percent in December.