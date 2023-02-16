Video
Event on int’l arbitration held in Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

A two-day n International Commercial Arbitration Programme was organised by Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) in collaboration with Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) at Intercontinental, Dhaka from on Sunday and Monday last.

The event of workshop on International Commercial Arbitration: Arbitration Awards and Enforcement and Consultation Session on Amendment on Arbitration Act 2001, was participated by Grishma Pradhan, Attorney-Advisor (International), Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), Office of the General Counsel, U.S. Department of Commerce, V Bala, Deputy Head, Shipping and International Trade at Rajah and Tann and Chong Yee Leong, Deputy Chairman, Board of Directors, Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), Co-Head of International Arbitration Practice, Allen & Gledhill conducted the Workshop and Consultation Session.

In the Consultation Session, Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar suggested that the mechanism of mandatory security deposit will significantly lessen the number of frivolous challenges to the arbitral awards. To ensure positive results in the long-run, ADR should be included in university syllabus and BIAC should also offer more courses and trainings on Arbitration.

Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of BIAC appreciated the workshop conducted under the joint collaboration of BIAC and CLDP and briefly explained the activities and scenario of BIAC. He emphasised on the necessity of institutional arbitration in Bangladesh and urged for its further promotion.

In the opening session, Kaiser A Chowdhury, CEO of BIAC welcomed the experts and participants and applauded the joint collaboration of BIAC-CLDP with the persuasion to popularise ADR in Bangladesh and urged for the adoption of the global best practice mechanism.

The Workshop was attended by thirty participants representing different law firms, corporate and financial institutions, government, private organisations and BIAC. At the end, Kaiser A. Chowdhury, CEO, BIAC and Grishma Pradhan, CLDP distributed certificates to the participants.
CLDP is a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce that helps to achieve U.S. foreign policy goals in developing countries through commercial legal reforms.


