Thai business team led by Foreign Secy due in March

Thailand Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor said Thailand was looking for more opportunities for collaboration with Bangladesh to boost trade and investment between the two countries.





The Thai Ambassador said so when he met Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin at the FBCCI office on Tuesday, said a FBCCI press release.





"In this regard, a business delegation led by the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan will visit Bangladesh in March," she said.





Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor said: "Last year we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. The cooperation between the two countries is at a new height. We want to follow up on our cooperation with Bangladesh."





At the meeting, the FBCCI President invited business personnel and government officials of Thailand to attend the three-day Bangladesh Business Summit-2023, to be commenced on March 11.





Md Jashim Uddin said the FBCCI wants to showcase Bangladesh's potential sectors and business environment to global investors through the business summit, to be organized by the FBCCI, to promote Bangladesh and Bangladeshi products to the world.





He said Bangladesh is now going for hi-tech manufacturing and as a predecessor specially in automobiles sector Thailand can help Bangladesh to achieve its goal. It could also be a good opportunity for Thai investors to invest in Bangladesh. Both Bangladesh and Thailand can also work together in agriculture, the FBCCI President added. He also shed light on some of the important aspects of the event, including its objective to showcase the incredible success story of the New Bangladesh emerging as the Asia Trade and Investment Hub.





Lauding the FBCCI president for his leadership, continued hard work, and dedication, the Thai Ambassador congratulated the FBCCI for organising this mega event.