BD to import 1.5 lakh tonnes of fertilizer from Tunisia The government will import 1.5 lakh tonnes of TSP fertilizer from Tunisia in 2023.





Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT-Groupe Chimique Tunisien) signed an agreement in this regard on Tuesday in Tunis, capital of Tunisia.





BADC Chairman Abdullah Sazzad and GCT General manager Mohammed Ridha Shalgam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.





BADC has been importing TSP fertilizer from Tunisia under government to government basis since 2008.





The TSP fertilizer from Tunisia has a demand in Bangladesh due to its good quality. UNB