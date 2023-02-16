Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD -S Korea portal launched to explore IT business

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

The government has launched a virtual desk in Bangladesh Embassy in South Korea aimed at connecting investors and partners, exploring business, and attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the IT sector.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the virtual desk titled: `Bangladesh IT Connect Portal-South Korea (www.kr.itconnect.gov.bd)' which will play a role of a catalyst to bring business and investment from South Korea by connecting IT companies of both countries.

ICT Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin, Ambassador of Bangladesh to South Korea M Delwar Hossain, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Sami Ahmed, Project Director of Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Dr Mohammed Mehedi Hassan, Director General of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Jon Won Kim, President of BASIS Russell T Ahmed and Chief Operating Officer of Ulkasemi Mizan Rahman, among others, addressed the function.

The `Bangladesh IT Connect Portal-South Korea' has been developed jointly by the World Bank-financed Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT Division to make it a Bangladesh and South Korean Business to Business (B2B) connectivity hub.

Speaking at the programme, Palak said Bangladesh and South Korea relations reached a new height in the last 51 years of independence of Bangladesh as both countries have been cooperating with each other in many areas, including trade and commerce.

"The volume of trade crossed the $3 billion mark for the first time in 2022 which was 38.71% up from the previous year," he said adding Bangladesh's export to South Korea also reached a record high of 678 million during the same period," he said.

Seeking cooperation in Bangladesh's journey towards becoming a Smart Nation by 2041, the state minister said South Korea ranked 5th in the world in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and it would further continue to provide cooperation by investing in Bangladesh.

"The government has already created an enabling environment for investment in the IT sector by building Digital Bangladesh,' he said calling upon the IT companies of South Korea to invest in Hi-tech Parks and the IT sector.

Palak proposed taking up a long-term joint skill development programme by Bangladesh and South Korea to provide training to the Bangladeshi educated youths. He urged the state-owned Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and the Bangladesh embassy in South Korea to take immediate steps in this regard.

With the inauguration of Bangladesh IT Connect Portal- South Korea the number of such portals set up in foreign missions stood at four.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu of LNG, 1.10cr litres soybean oil
Stock fall for 2nd day on profit booking
Economy in comfortable zone: State Minister
Event on int’l arbitration held in Dhaka
Thai business team led by Foreign Secy due in March
BB releases new 1,000-taka notes today
BD to import 1.5 lakh tonnes of fertilizer from Tunisia
JERA lowest bidder in BD LNG spot tender


Latest News
Rampal plant resume power generation after one month
S Korea wants to be stronger partner of Bangladesh in next 50 years: Presidential Envoy
Freight train carrying diesel derails in Ctg, 40,000 litres spill into nearby canal
BSEC approves Tk50 crore mutual fund PLI AML 1st Unit
Najmul Hossain Shanto fined for breach of code of conduct
Journalist killed being crushed by train in Netrokona
India to assist Bangladesh import hydropower from Nepal, Bhutan: FS
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh: Ambassador Iwama
Child rescued 12 days after abduction, two arrested
Most Read News
3 die in Canada road crash: Kumar Biswajit's son injured severely
3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada road accident
3 students from Bangladesh killed in Canada road crash
Govt to procure LNG worth Tk 690cr from Japan
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble on 9th day, deaths exceed 41,000
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
US stresses importance on 'free, fair' elections in Bangladesh
Next election will be free, fair: PM to US official
‘Murir Tin’: Coke Studio Bangla launches season 2 with nod to local dialects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft