D8CCI chairman sends relief goods to quake-hit Türkiye

Sheikh Fazle Fahim, the Chairman of D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industries (D8CCI), has arranged relief contributions for those impacted by the earthquake in Trkiye.





On Tuesday, a flight took off with sweaters and quilts to be delivered to the affected people.







On February 6 last, Trkiye, along with Syria, experienced a catastrophic earthquake. The earthquake registered as a disastrous 7.8 on the Richter scale and affected at least 24 million people. Of these, the death count thus far is 37,357. Since the occurrence of the earthquake, many countries have come forward to help the people of Trkiye and Syria.







Speaking about the donation, Sheikh Fazle Fahim said: "This heartbreaking incident has caused unspeakable damage to the people of Trkiye. The thousands of lives lost are gone forever. Trkiye, as one of the D8CCI's valued members, is a great friend and partner of Bangladesh. Trkiye will always find Bangladesh standing by her through thick and thin. This friendship and humanity have inspired me to stand by Trkiye in its difficult days. I extend my most heartfelt condolences to the country and its people. Anyone and everyone capable of providing help and support should come forward at this devastating time."