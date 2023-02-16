Video
ICMAB delegate meets BSEC Chairman

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) led by its Md. Abdur Rahman Khan met Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters related to development of CMA (Certified Management Accountant) profession in Bangladesh. 

The ICMAB President apprised the BSEC Chairman regarding the present status and activities of the Institute and sought all out support from BSEC for the further development of CMA profession, says a press release.

He also requested the Chairman of BSEC to closely monitor the listed companies who are not Complying the mandatory cost audit obligation as per directives of the Ministry of Commerce and the BSEC through enacting appropriate provision in Corporate Governance Code for the wider interest of government, shareholders and society.

Mr. Khan thanked BSEC Chairman for issuing a directive for certification of Cost of Goods sold statement by CMA Professionals case to case basis and requested him to implement this directive by assigning specific job to the CMA firms for conducting the said Cost of Goods Sold audit. He also requests BSEC to appoint the members of ICMAB as independent directors in various listed companies.

The Chairman highly appreciated the role of CMAs in the economic development of Bangladesh and assured the delegation to provide full assistance for further development of CMA profession.

ICMAB Past Presidents Mohammed Salim and Arif Khan, Vice President Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Secretary Md. Kausar Alam, Treasurer Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Council Members S.M. Zahir Uddin Haider and Mohammed Jahangir Alam and Executive Director (CC)  Mirza Mostafa Walid were present at the meeting.


