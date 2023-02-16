|
NBR chief visits PRAN-RFL Habiganj industrial park
|
National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem visited an industrial park of country's leading business conglomerate PRAN-RFL Group in Habiganj on Tuesday.
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer at PRAN-RFL Group, Choudhury Atiur Rasul, director (Accounts) and Kamruzzaman Kamal, director (Marketing) welcomed the NBR Chairman at Habiganj Industrial Park.
Muneem visited various manufacturing units of the industrial park including b0iscuit, juice and beverage, confectionery, etc. said a press release Wednesday. BSS