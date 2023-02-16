Video
StanChart named Best Bank for Sustainable Finance

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Standard Chartered (StanChart) was recently named "Best Bank in Bangladesh for Sustainable Finance" at The Asset Triple A Country Awards for Sustainable Finance.

The Bank was recognised by the awarding body for arranging the nation's first green zero-coupon bond and first green bond, says a press release. 

Green, social, and sustainability bond transactions direct fund flows in support of sustainable projects. By issuing the first green zero-coupon bond for Sajida Foundation, StanChart Bangladesh has facilitated greater access to resources for cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).

At present, large swathes of SAJIDA Foundation's lending portfolio is covered by enterprises involved in various agri-businesses and biogas production initiatives.

By arranging Bangladesh's maiden green bond for Pran Agro Limited (PAL), a concern of PRAN-RFL Group, the Bank has provided proceeds to help the organisation to embrace and institute more sustainable business practices.

StanChart Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "Sustainable finance is key to enabling a just transition to a net-zero future, while supporting sustainable infrastructure that will continue to enable Bangladesh's journey of progress and prosperity. We are delighted to have made a mark in this vital space and hope these milestones will act as markers that inspire further growth and development across our sustainable finance ecosystem. Thank you to The Asset for this recognition - we remain committed to pioneering new solutions and offerings. I'd like to thank our regulators, partners, clients, and other stakeholders for their continued support."

With over 118 years of uninterrupted presence, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, Standard Chartered is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish Bangladesh's sense of community. Standard Chartered's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity saw the bank secure over 25 major international awards in 2022.



