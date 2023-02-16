Video
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:05 AM
OPPO unveil foldable smartphone Find N2 Flip

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Global smart technology company OPPO, Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League, unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone - Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, on Wednesday.

 "We are glad to launch our new Find N2 Flip to the global markets. OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, is the perfect device for fans to both capture and experience true-to-life content from their favorite football games," "We are glad to launch our new Find N2 Flip to the global markets," William Liu, President of Global Marketing at OPPO, said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, the Find N2 Flip will be used by official UEFA Champions League photographers to capture the action of the game at close range along the sidelines, framing the inspiring and exciting moments. The best photos will then be shared in an OPPO Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and the OPPO UEFA Champions League landing page.

In addition, the Find N2 Flip will also be displayed at OPPO's booth at the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul, Turkey to showcase itself as the champion flip phone to more fans.

To celebrate the launch of Find N2 Flip, OPPO will also offer some surprise for users. Customers who buy the phone will have the chance to get an exclusive OPPO and UEFA Champions League gift and enter a raffle to win tickets to the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Final.

As the first Chinese brand to partner with the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will work closely with UEFA to bring more passion and inspiration to sports through its world-leading devices and technologies while helping fans witness, capture, and share the magic of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.


