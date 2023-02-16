Video
realme introduces 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition in global market

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently co-branded with the world's most famous carbonated soft drink brand Coca-Cola to introduce realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition in the global market.

With a "dare to leap" spirit, realme has co-branded with Coca-Cola, one of the world's most iconic and enduring brands, to launch a fresh and exciting limited-edition smartphone, says a press release.

The smartphone's rear design is inspired by Coca-Cola's classic design elements with a Red&Black collision. The 70/30 asymmetrical back design highlights the Coca-Cola logo with three points of black and seven points of red, making the classic logo instantly recognizable. Coke red gives a positive, youthful, and energetic feeling. With a bold twist on a classic logo, the cropped Coca-Cola logo brings new energy to the smartphone experience. The matte imitation metal process provides the elegant touch of brushed aluminum while remaining resistant to scratches and fingerprints. It's the most fashionable edition that presents a young and fashion-forward attitude.

Another handy feature is the customized UI system, from the lock screen to the dynamic charging effect, which is all designed based on Coke red and Coca-Cola's bubble element, bringing extra cheer to each moment for consumers.

Besides, ringtones are customized as well to provide more interesting details, such as the Coca-Cola ringtone and the sound of fizzing liquidy bubbles. The 80s Cola Filters is a true blast from the past with a special edition shutter sound. When taking a photo, it sounds like opening a real Coke.

realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition features the segment-leading Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 5000mAh massive battery, and 108MP ProLight Camera. Additionally, the camera also comes with the updated Street Photography Mode 3.0. Users can experience different city filters based on their geographical locations. And there're other new features, such as Super Group Portrait and One Take to improve the imaging experience.

Moreover, it also provides 8GB+8GB dynamic RAM and up to 1TB of external memory, so consumers can hold on to more memories. This all-new customized Coca-Cola Edition Smartphone will add dimension to the users' smartphone experience.


