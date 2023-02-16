Restore Shitalakshya to its former self

The photograph recently back-paged in this daily demonstrating the sorry state of river Shitalakshya has deeply shocked us. Once darling stream of rippling crystal clear water, the river has now turned garbage with mindless dumping of untreated waste from industries, households, kitchen markets, hotels and restaurants.



However, it's like an unstoppable cycle that keeps repeating with one river after another being left lifeless by our sheer apathy and nuisance. The way land grabbers are gobbling up the river to quench their insatiable appetite posing serious threat to its biodiversity only echoes the muted cry of other important water bodies drying up and encroached across the country. The tragic irony of 'Riverine Bangladesh' is that, today it has become the land of dying rivers.



It is unfathomable because we know just how precious rivers are being the lifelines for communities that live near them and for the country as a whole. Even the High Court has recognised the value of our rivers, declaring them as "living entities" and instructing the state to protect them as such. There have been attempts to remove encroachers through making lists as well as launching cleaning operations, but eventually, everything is undone, and the rivers continue to face onslaughts as before.



Additionally, we are suffering from a shortage of fresh water and dwindling of fish stocks; not to mention the serious health hazards posed to public health. Many rivers now sport pitch blackwater, not to mention rampant dumping of untreated chemical waste from factories and industrial units located on their banks despite there being anti-pollution laws.



Sadly, this is continuing for decades with authorities turning a blind eye. Unfortunately, in independent Bangladesh, we are still obsessed with the idea of development that is apathetic to nature. We have failed to understand that it doesn't matter what percentage of the country's GDP is spent on maintaining rivers unless and until rivers are considered the driving force of development. Can we now reimagine a prosperous riverine Bangladesh where rivers will be at the centre of all our plans?



Over the years the environmentalists and people have demanded to protect the rivers in the country. By now, considerable damage has been done to the much of our aquatic life. This has resulted in destruction of aquatic plants, fishes and other living species. Clean water is a fundamental prerequisite for Bangladesh's progress.



Such unrelenting strangulation of our rivers and other water bodies must stop right now, and the government must show zero tolerance in protecting them from quick extinction. We urge river authorities concerned to immediately restore the river Shitalakshya from the grips of encroachers and make the culprits to face music. We cannot leave our source of aquatic resources uncared for any longer.