Equal treatment in education

Dear Sir



The reality of secondary schools in villages, where girl students outnumbering boys is encouraging for a dazzling generation. Educating both boys and girls demonstrates a vivid representation of self-advancement which indisputably makes a sturdy basis of national development.



Boys and girls face diverse concerns in educational institutions. Teachers, school management and the authorities ought to initiate a fair way to deal with these issues and the teachers who directly deal with the students must have deep but crystal clear ideas about the various issues of both boys and girls while our curriculum should reflect alike.



When teachers remain aware of them, they can reach their students in the best possible way. It is a wrong idea that all students are bad and girls cannot do the same as boys do. Girls unlike boys face various obstacles in the family, on the road, on the way to school etc. But classroom must be a place where they must feel absolutely safe and this is the duty of the teachers first to ensure it.



In this way gender disparity will gradually decrease. On the other hand, if a safe environment for girls can be ensured, participation of girls in education will boost up. The government is very much sensitive in this issue as per its taking many necessary initiatives so far.



Md Abu Taher

Lalmatiya, Dhaka



