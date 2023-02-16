Stepping up for better health hygiene

Bangladesh has come a long way in improving its sanitation practices. For a long time, the country had struggled with open defecation and the lack of proper sanitation facilities. However, over the years, the country has made significant progress toward better hygiene and sanitation, especially in rural areas.



One of the key factors in this progress has been the government's focus on improving access to basic sanitation facilities. The government has been working on a number of initiatives, including the construction of latrines and hand-washing stations, to improve sanitation in both urban and rural areas. As a result, the percentage of people who use improved sanitation facilities in Bangladesh has increased significantly, from just 10% in 1990 to nearly 70% in 2021.



In addition to government efforts, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have played a crucial role in promoting better hygiene and sanitation practices. NGOs have been working with communities to increase awareness about the importance of proper sanitation, and have been providing training and support to help communities build and maintain latrines and hand-washing facilities. These efforts have helped to change attitudes towards sanitation and hygiene in many parts of the country.



The private sector has also contributed to improving sanitation in Bangladesh. Companies like Unilever and Procter & Gamble have launched hygiene education campaigns and have introduced low-cost sanitation products, such as affordable hand-washing soaps, to help improve hygiene practices among low-income communities.



Despite the progress made in recent years, there is still a long way to go to ensure that all Bangladeshis have access to basic sanitation facilities. Challenges such as a lack of awareness and financial resources, as well as poor infrastructure and limited government support, continue to hinder progress in some areas.



To continue to improve sanitation in Bangladesh, it will be important to address these challenges and to ensure that all communities have access to basic sanitation facilities. This will require continued government and NGO efforts, as well as the involvement of the private sector and the wider community. With sustained efforts and increased awareness, Bangladesh can continue to make progress towards better hygiene and sanitation, improving the health and well-being of its people.



There are several challenges to improving sanitation facilities in Bangladesh, including: Lack of awareness: Many people in Bangladesh do not understand the importance of proper sanitation practices and the benefits of having access to clean water and sanitation facilities. Limited financial resources: Many people in Bangladesh, particularly in rural areas, do not have the financial resources to build or maintain sanitation facilities.



Poor infrastructure: Poor infrastructure, including limited access to water and electricity, can make it difficult to build and maintain sanitation facilities. Limited government support: Although the government has made efforts to improve sanitation facilities, there is still a need for more government support and funding to ensure that everyone has access to basic sanitation facilities.



Cultural and social barriers: In some communities, there are cultural and social barriers that prevent people from using sanitation facilities, such as a preference for open defecation or a lack of privacy in shared facilities. Climate change: Bangladesh is vulnerable to climate change, which can lead to flooding and damage to sanitation facilities, making it difficult to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation practices.



Addressing these challenges will require sustained efforts and the involvement of multiple stakeholders, including the government, NGOs, the private sector, and the wider community. Bangladesh has made significant progress in improving its sanitation conditions in recent years, but challenges remain. According to the latest data from the World Bank, as of 2021, nearly 70% of the population in Bangladesh uses improved sanitation facilities, up from just 10% in 1990. This progress has been driven by government efforts to improve access to basic sanitation facilities, including the construction of latrines and hand-washing stations in both urban and rural areas.



However, open defecation remains a significant problem in some areas of Bangladesh, particularly in rural areas where access to sanitation facilities is limited. The lack of proper sanitation facilities has a significant impact on public health, leading to the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.



In addition to improving access to sanitation facilities, efforts are also being made to promote good hygiene practices, such as hand-washing and safe water storage. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are playing a crucial role in this effort, working with communities to increase awareness about the importance of hygiene and sanitation practices.



There are also ongoing efforts to address the challenges that remain, such as limited financial resources and poor infrastructure. The government, NGOs, and the private sector are working together to find innovative solutions, such as low-cost sanitation products and new technologies, to improve sanitation in low-income communities.



In summary, while Bangladesh has made significant progress in improving its sanitation conditions, there is still more work to be done to ensure that everyone has access to basic sanitation facilities and good hygiene practices. Continued efforts and collaboration among multiple stakeholders are essential for building on the progress made so far and achieving further improvements in sanitation conditions across the country. So, now is the proper time to take several steps that can be taken to make a country highly sanitation facilitated:



Invest in sanitation infrastructure: The government should invest in building and maintaining sanitation facilities, such as toilets, hand-washing stations, and waste management systems. Promote hygiene education and behavior change: Educating the public on the importance of hygiene and sanitation practices and promoting behavior change can help to improve sanitation and reduce the spread of disease.

Encourage community participation: Encouraging community participation in the planning and implementation of sanitation programs can help to ensure that they are effective and sustainable.



Strengthen regulatory frameworks: Strong regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms can help to ensure that sanitation facilities are built and maintained to a high standard. Use innovative technologies: New technologies, such as waterless toilets and low-cost sanitation solutions, can help to improve sanitation in areas where traditional infrastructure is not feasible.



Provide financial support: Providing financial support to low-income communities to build and maintain sanitation facilities can help to improve access to basic sanitation for all. Collaborate with multiple stakeholders: Collaboration among multiple stakeholders, including the government, NGOs, the private sector, and the wider community, is essential for improving sanitation at the national level.



By taking these steps, a country can make significant progress towards becoming highly sanitation facilitated, leading to improved public health, reduced healthcare costs, and increased economic productivity.

Md Tarikul Islam is a student of Environmental Science and Disaster management, Noakhali Science and Technology University