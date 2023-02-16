Bangladesh stands by disaster-hit countries

All disasters are unexpected. Some of them come out of the blue and our technology cannot do much to tackle them. The aftermath of disasters has an adverse sociological and economic impact on the whole environment. In recent years, they have become more frequent because of climate change over the world. Bangladesh is prone to natural disasters due to being situated on the Ganges Delta and the many tributaries flowing into the Bay of Bengal. Following this, Bangladesh has always been at greater risk of such natural hazards despite its development.



Previously, Bangladesh had faced some severe natural calamities. Such natural disasters cause heavy damage to lives, goods, and properties. In those hard times, many countries stood beside Bangladesh in every possible way. This humanitarian support helped our country to move on stronger. Although Bangladesh is considered a third world country, it also tried to support countries that were in distress. A disaster like an earthquake gives us no alert or time to prepare for; we are still helpless to nature in those events. But effective measures and support from foreign nations can play a vital role in the mitigation of the suffering of lives, and loss of goods and properties.



The terrible earthquake in Turkey-Syria: A powerful earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6, killing and injuring thousands as it toppled many buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble. Even a week after the accident, dead bodies and injured are being recovered moment by moment. The death toll has reached nearly 38,000. This number is increasing rapidly. The amount of causality is huge because most of the people were asleep when the earthquake struck in the early hours of morning.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates. More than 1 million people have become homeless and settled in temporary shelters due to the earthquake. Also 80,000 injured people are being treated in hospitals. In Syria the disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving homeless yet again many people who had already been displaced several times by a decade-old civil war.



Countries from different regions showed physical and verbal support for the situation of Turkey-Syria. Reliefs are sent to the affected areas and special funds are delivered to valid authorities. The United States has announced an initial package of about 8.5 million dollars for emergency relief in Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquake. In addition to the United States, various countries around the world quickly sent aid to Turkey and Syria. Apart from this, countries like Russia, China, Bangladesh, India, Ukraine, Germany, Greece, Israel, Iran, Japan, Norway, and Spain have also promised cooperation. Middle East countries have also extended their support to Turkey.



Response from Bangladesh: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed grief over the loss of lives of thousands of people in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. She said that the government of Bangladesh and the people of this country are by their side in the days of such danger in Turkey and Syria. Also, Bangladesh observed a one-day state mourning on February 9to condole the massive loss of life in recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.



Bangladesh, as a country that knows the suffering of post-disaster, has organized an immediate response to the disaster-hit Turkey and Syria. For the first time, a rescue team from Bangladesh has gone to abroad to participate in rescue operations in earthquake-ravaged Turkey. It has 61 experts comprising military, fire service, and othersto join humanitarian efforts to help hundreds of thousands of people left homeless by the earthquakes. They have already recovered a teenage girl alive and several bodies from the rubble. Amid overwhelming destruction and despair, miraculous tales of survival like this continue to emerge.



Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan appreciated Bangladesh's quick response to the calamity and the condolence messages from the president, prime minister, speaker of the parliament and minister of foreign affairs. He said Turkey is not interested in receiving cash support, but winter clothes and medicines and other materials are preferred from Bangladesh. Immediately after the earthquake, Bangladesh sent a 61-member rescue team including 2,000 tents, several thousand blankets, dry food, medicine, medical team to Turkey.



Also in Syria, the government of Bangladesh has sent 11 tons of goods including medicines, sweaters, dry cakes, biscuits, blankets, and tents to the victims of the earthquake. The relief items include 428 packets of dry cake (1110 kg), 347 packets of digestive biscuits (556 kg), 23 packets of blankets (1380 kg), 102 packets of tabu (4423 kg), 44 packets of medicines (980 kg) and 170 packets of sweaters (1300 kg). kg) is there.



Earlier in June 2022, Bangladesh sent a substantial amount of emergency relief in the form of dry food (biscuits, noodles, and powdered milk) to the government of Afghanistan for the Afghan earthquake victims. Over a thousand Afghans were killed, over 2000 seriously injured and thousands of homes destroyed in a strong earthquake that hit the eastern region of Afghanistan. Bangladesh also sent humanitarian aid to disaster-hit neighbouring countries and some African countries.



Bangladesh did what it could: For a long time, Bangladesh held an image of poverty, deprivation, and corruption in the minds of many states. This negative image in fact overlooks Bangladesh's humanitarian activities both in earthquake-affected countries as well as other countries, often when other more affluent and resource-equipped nations have not risen to the humanitarian need of the hour. Bangladesh's timely humanitarian approach can contribute effectively to averting the acute shortage of food, shelter, and social services, ensuring basic socio-economic support to Syria and Turkey, and rebuilding the country.



It is evidence of the Bangladesh government's commitment to regional brotherhood, humanitarianism, the integrated development of South Asia, the Muslim world, and its policy of cooperation towards everyone, regardless of strategic geopolitical alignments. Bangladesh is looking at deeper integration with its neighbours, ultimately branding Bangladesh positively by building its image globally. Despite its many shortcomings, Bangladesh sets an excellent humanitarian example. It also reminds the phrase that a friend in need is a friend indeed.

