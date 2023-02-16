Video
ICC Women\'s T20 World Cup 2023

Bangladesh concede defeat against Australia

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Bangladesh National Women's Cricket team conceded an eight-wicket defeat in their second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against Australia on Wednesday.
Winning the toss at St George's Park, Gqeberha, Bangladesh opted to bat first and posted 107 runs on the board losing seven wickets despite skipper Nigar Sultana Joty's heroics. Bangladesh lost their top three batters cheaply as Shamima Sultana departed on one while both Sobhana Mostary and Murshida Khatun were dismissed on seven runs respectively.
Joty, coming to bat at 4, swung her sword to slay Aussie bowlers to pile-up 57 off 50. The stalwart hit seven boundaries and an over-boundary. But she got no support from the other end as Shorna Akter (12) was the lone among the other Bangladesh batters to reach a two digit figure.
Georgia Wareham clinched three wickets for 20 runs while Darcie Brown took two. Besides, Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner Ranaweera got one wicket each for Australia.
To defend 107 runs, Bangladesh got breakthrough early as Marufa Akter sent Beth Mooney to the dugout in the 3rd over of the innings. Mooney was on three at that juncture of the game. But 69-run 2nd wicket's partnership between wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and skipper Meg Lanning made the chase easy. Healy left the 22-yard scoring 37 off 36 with four fours and a six while Lanning remained unbeaten on two short of a fifty. She faced 49 deliveries and hit four boundaries while Ashleigh Gardner was not out on 19 off 20 as Australia reached on 111 for two from 18.2 overs.
Marufa and Shorna Akter shared the wickets between them.
However, the Girls in Red and Green will take on New Zealand tomorrow at the     
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town in their 3rd match of the event.



