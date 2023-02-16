Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton Fed Cup Handball Ansar & VDP champ, Tetulia runner-up

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

Walton Fed Cup Handball Ansar & VDP champ, Tetulia runner-up

Walton Fed Cup Handball Ansar & VDP champ, Tetulia runner-up

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) had kept the trophy of the women's event of Walton Federation Cup Handball Tournament  - 2023 after the team dismissed Tetulia Upazila Sports Association by 45-28 in the final on Wednesday.

The champion team was leading the first half by 26-12 goals. Khadija Akter was adjudged the player of the tournament.

The match was played at the Shaheed (Capt) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.
Federation's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor was present as the chief guest of the award programme programme of women's event.

Now, the final match and the award programme of the men's event will be held today (Thursday) at the same venue.

Earlier, the Federation Cup Handball, sponsored by Walton Group, began on Sunday. The teams that played in the female event were Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Handball Training Centre, Dhaka, and Tetulia Upazila Krira Sangstha.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh concede defeat against Australia
Sylhet upbeat to stop Comilla Juggernaut for maiden BPL trophy
Walton Fed Cup Handball Ansar & VDP champ, Tetulia runner-up
Barca, ManU underlines soaring revivals
Bangladesh national women's cricketer turns down spot fixing offer
PSG left looking to Mbappe to keep Champions League hopes alive
Bangabandhu Walton 3rd Nat'l Savate C'ship kicksoff today
BPL final ticket price starts from Taka 300


Latest News
Rampal plant resume power generation after one month
S Korea wants to be stronger partner of Bangladesh in next 50 years: Presidential Envoy
Freight train carrying diesel derails in Ctg, 40,000 litres spill into nearby canal
BSEC approves Tk50 crore mutual fund PLI AML 1st Unit
Najmul Hossain Shanto fined for breach of code of conduct
Journalist killed being crushed by train in Netrokona
India to assist Bangladesh import hydropower from Nepal, Bhutan: FS
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh: Ambassador Iwama
Child rescued 12 days after abduction, two arrested
Most Read News
3 die in Canada road crash: Kumar Biswajit's son injured severely
3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada road accident
3 students from Bangladesh killed in Canada road crash
Govt to procure LNG worth Tk 690cr from Japan
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble on 9th day, deaths exceed 41,000
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
US stresses importance on 'free, fair' elections in Bangladesh
Next election will be free, fair: PM to US official
‘Murir Tin’: Coke Studio Bangla launches season 2 with nod to local dialects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft