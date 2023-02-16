Walton Fed Cup Handball Ansar & VDP champ, Tetulia runner-up

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) had kept the trophy of the women's event of Walton Federation Cup Handball Tournament - 2023 after the team dismissed Tetulia Upazila Sports Association by 45-28 in the final on Wednesday.





The champion team was leading the first half by 26-12 goals. Khadija Akter was adjudged the player of the tournament.





Federation's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor was present as the chief guest of the award programme programme of women's event.







Now, the final match and the award programme of the men's event will be held today (Thursday) at the same venue.





The match was played at the Shaheed (Capt) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.Earlier, the Federation Cup Handball, sponsored by Walton Group, began on Sunday. The teams that played in the female event were Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Handball Training Centre, Dhaka, and Tetulia Upazila Krira Sangstha.