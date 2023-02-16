Barca, ManU underlines soaring revivals

BARCELONA, FEB 15: Barcelona host Manchester United Thursday in a match-up which has twice graced the Champions League final but this week has the relative ignominy of taking place in the Europa League play-off round.





The Catalans crashed out of Europe's premier competition at the first hurdle, while Manchester United finished runners up in their Europa League group, leading their paths to cross.





Despite the tie's diminished stature, both fallen giants are on the rise and among the teams in the best form across the continent.





Barcelona and Manchester United are both building under exciting coaches in Erik ten Hag and Xavi Hernandez and aiming to return to Europe's elite imminently. AFP