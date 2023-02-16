Bangladesh national women's cricketer turns down spot fixing offer

Bangladesh National Women's team is now in South Africa to play the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. They lost their first two matches against Sri Lanka and Australia. But Bangladesh all-rounder Lata Mondal got spot fixing offer from another Bangladesh player not with the national team before the Australia game.





A private TV channel revealed the audio tape of the conversation between Lata and Soheli Akter, who made the spot fixing proposal. Soheli worked as communication media of a spot fixers said the report. "Nothing to be afraid of," Soheli is heard to speak. "I'll do no harm to you. You can fix whenever you do want".





"Suppose, you played well in a match and do fix in the next one. You can be 'stumped out' or 'hit-wicket'. If you think getting hit-wicket for BDT 20-30 lakhs is a problem then go for a stump out for five lakhs. If you think the amount is insufficient, you can tell me. I shall talk to `bhaiya' (the brother). Mind it, this words should be kept secret between you and me," Soheli approached.





Lata however, was not interested to be trapped and denied the offer. She said, "I am not going to be involved with such things, my friend. Don't make me such approach, please".





The all-rounder immediately informed it to the management in South Africa, confirmed the head of the Bangladesh Women's Cricket Wing Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel.





"Soon after getting the offer, our player in South Africa instantly informed the team management. They informed it to the BCB from there and the BCB informed the ICC then. ACU is now looking after the matter," Nadel told media on Wednesday.





Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury Sujon praised the ethical attempt of the players and informed about the consequences of it. In this regard, he said, "Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) of the ICC is looking after these issues. Our players are aware of such things and know what to do. They know that they should inform to the ACU as and when they will get any spot fixing offer. It's not a matter of the BCB".