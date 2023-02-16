Bangabandhu Walton 3rd Nat'l Savate C'ship kicksoff today

The three-day-long Bangabandhu Walton 3rd National Savate Championship - 2023 is beginning today (Thursday) at 8:00 am at the Mohammed Ali Boxing Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.







More than 550 athletes and officials including 180 woman athletes from 21 districts, three Divisional Sports Association and six services teams will compete in two categories of events. The athletes aged 13 to 17 will be able to participate in the Youth Assaut while the athletes aged 18 and over will participate in the Senior Assaut and Combat events.







The participants will vie for a total of 48 gold, 48 silver and 96 bronze medals. The best two players, one male and one female, will be awarded bicycles. The winners will be given certificates as well. Besides, the officials will be honoured.







The 5th Savate Seminar will be held on 16 February. The main event of the Championship will be inaugurated on Friday, the 17th of February, at 11:00 am. It will end with an award programme and a colourful closing programme on 18 February at 4:00 pm.







Walton Group is the sponsor of the martial art Championship.







Kishoreganj District Savate Team was the champion of the first edition of the Championship held in 2021. Chattogram was the runner-up then. In the second edition held in 2022, Ansar was the champion, Jashore runner-up and Chapainawabganj third.







This event will help the organisers finalise a nine-member team for the Fourth Asian Championship to be held in Uzbekistan from 5 to 9 May this year.Savate, also known as French boxing, is a French kickboxing combat sport that uses the hands and feet as weapons combining elements of English boxing with graceful kicking techniques.