Kazi Food Industries members visit Arla factory Arla Foods Bangladesh, the local subsidiary of European dairy cooperative Arla Foods, had recently hosted members of Kazi Food Industries Limited (KFIL) for a plant visit with knowledge sharing session in its factory premises in Gazipur. This is the first time for Arla Bangladesh hosting a stakeholder from a different business sector.





The objective of this visit was to facilitate KFIL with the European standard of hygiene, product safety, and human safety practices, says a press release.





The core topics discussed during this visit were production and operational procedures, compliance, hygiene procedures, quality assurance and environment,health and safety procedures.







Nirendu Chakraborty, Head of Operations; A B M Golam Kibria Bhuiyan, Senior Manager, ER and Admin; Md. Nasir Uddin, Engineering Manager; Soumen Sarker, QA Manager of Kazi Food Industries Limited attended the session.







Rajib Jony, Head of Operations at Arla Foods Bangladesh commented on this ses-sion, "This was the first time for Arla Bangladesh to be collaborating with an organization outside our business sector and share our journey of best practices to ensure quality. I sincerely hope that this session has been beneficial for our esteemed guests."





Nirendu Chakraborty of Kazi Food Industries Limited stated, "I thank Arla Foods for hosting us and sharing their expertise with us. This was a great experience for us to witness the European operation process maintained in the factory."







Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5.1) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to millions every month.