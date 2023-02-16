Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rupayan City inks deal with ILFSL

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

Rupayan City inks deal with ILFSL

Rupayan City inks deal with ILFSL

A joint agreement has been signed between the country's first city brand Rupayan City and International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) Under the agreement, the purchasers of Rupayan City's premium condominium apartment and villa will enjoy home loan facilities with competitive interest rates and processing fees on easy terms and within a short time.

M. Mahabubur Rahman, CEO of Rupayan City Uttara and Md. MashiurRahman, Managing Director (CC) of International Leasing And Financial Services Limited signed on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony recently, says a press release.

Zaidur Rashid-GM Customer Service Division, Md. MurshedAlam-GM and Head of Finance, Shamim Ahmed-Deputy General Manager CR, Loan & Registration and Md. Firoj Kabir-Assistant Manager Loan and Registration of Rupayan City Uttara and Sadique Istiaque- Head of Corporate, Md. JashimUddin Khan-Manager and Head of HR and Admin (In-Charge), Md. Amir Hossain-Deputy Manager and Head of SME (In-Charge) International Leasing And Financial Services Limited.

Along with higher officials from both respective organizations also attended the signing event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu of LNG, 1.10cr litres soybean oil
Stock fall for 2nd day on profit booking
Economy in comfortable zone: State Minister
Event on int’l arbitration held in Dhaka
Thai business team led by Foreign Secy due in March
BB releases new 1,000-taka notes today
BD to import 1.5 lakh tonnes of fertilizer from Tunisia
JERA lowest bidder in BD LNG spot tender


Latest News
Rampal plant resume power generation after one month
S Korea wants to be stronger partner of Bangladesh in next 50 years: Presidential Envoy
Freight train carrying diesel derails in Ctg, 40,000 litres spill into nearby canal
BSEC approves Tk50 crore mutual fund PLI AML 1st Unit
Najmul Hossain Shanto fined for breach of code of conduct
Journalist killed being crushed by train in Netrokona
India to assist Bangladesh import hydropower from Nepal, Bhutan: FS
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh: Ambassador Iwama
Child rescued 12 days after abduction, two arrested
Most Read News
3 die in Canada road crash: Kumar Biswajit's son injured severely
3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada road accident
3 students from Bangladesh killed in Canada road crash
Govt to procure LNG worth Tk 690cr from Japan
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble on 9th day, deaths exceed 41,000
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
US stresses importance on 'free, fair' elections in Bangladesh
Next election will be free, fair: PM to US official
‘Murir Tin’: Coke Studio Bangla launches season 2 with nod to local dialects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft