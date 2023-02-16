Rupayan City inks deal with ILFSL A joint agreement has been signed between the country's first city brand Rupayan City and International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) Under the agreement, the purchasers of Rupayan City's premium condominium apartment and villa will enjoy home loan facilities with competitive interest rates and processing fees on easy terms and within a short time.





M. Mahabubur Rahman, CEO of Rupayan City Uttara and Md. MashiurRahman, Managing Director (CC) of International Leasing And Financial Services Limited signed on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony recently, says a press release.





Zaidur Rashid-GM Customer Service Division, Md. MurshedAlam-GM and Head of Finance, Shamim Ahmed-Deputy General Manager CR, Loan & Registration and Md. Firoj Kabir-Assistant Manager Loan and Registration of Rupayan City Uttara and Sadique Istiaque- Head of Corporate, Md. JashimUddin Khan-Manager and Head of HR and Admin (In-Charge), Md. Amir Hossain-Deputy Manager and Head of SME (In-Charge) International Leasing And Financial Services Limited.





Along with higher officials from both respective organizations also attended the signing event.