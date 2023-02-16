Video
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:03 AM
APR showcasing textile solutions at Dhaka international expo

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), a producer of viscose rayon is participating in the 4-day-long 17th Dhaka International Textile and Garment Machinery Exhibition, that kicked off on Wednesday.

The exhibition is expected to provide an opportunity for the local textile and garment manufacturers to meet their global suppliers and experience their digital solutions and innovations. 

APR is Asia's first fully integrated viscose rayon producer from plantation to viscose fibre and the only Indonesian company that will attend the exhibition. APR is a private company and a member of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of resource-based manufacturing companies.

The company's mill in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau, Indonesia, produces 240,000 tonnes of viscose staple fibre annually using state-of-the-art production facilities and innovation, while ensuring environmental-friendly production. In addition, APR is the first viscose manufacturer in Indonesia to earn the Sustainable Textile Production (sTeP) certification from OEKOTEX®, an independent Swiss-based certification organisation for viscose staple fibre.

Bangladesh is the second largest export market for APR with around 20% share of the company's total export. APR sells to more than 20 countries globally, including to key markets like Turkey, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

APR will showcase and provide samples of their yarns and fibres at the exhibition, while facilitating direct discussions with customers on their specific needs. APR will also share information on its sustainability commitments under its APR2030 agenda, including the responsible sourcing of fiber for viscose production.

Some of the APR2030 targets include reducing our product carbon footprint per tonne of viscose staple fibre by 50%, and we will continue to derive 100% of their mill's energy needs from renewable and clean energy sources, investing in solutions to improve process efficiency and recovery systems and accelerate innovation in textile recycling, utilising 20% waste composition in their viscose production.

Viscose-rayon is a fully biodegradable alternative to acrylic, polyester, nylon, and other petroleum-based synthetic fabrics. The demand for viscose rayon is posised to grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2028 as fashion brands shift to non fossil fuel-based materials. Soft as cotton, breathable, and smooth as silk, viscose rayon drapes beautifully and provides comfort and design versatility.

"Bangladesh is a key market for us. Our VSF (viscose-staple fiber) business will continue to expand into the international markets by partnering with others in the textile value chain. We are committed to responding to customer demand for sustainable viscose with quality, differentiated product offerings, and competitive pricing," Tapan Sannigrahi, Vice President, Marketing and Downstream Development, Asia Pacific Rayon," said in a statement.


