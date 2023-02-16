Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 February, 2023, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

100,000 BD workers find jobs overseas in Jan

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

Over 100,000 Bangladeshi workers found jobs in different countries in the first month of the current calendar year (2023). The figure is the fourth highest in the past 13 months, according to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) data Bangladesh sent 104,513 workers to different countries with employments in January 2023. Before this January, highest 109,148 workers went abroad in January, 120,319 in March and 112,172 in June in 2022.

The overseas recruitment increased mainly because of hiring by some Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, which recruited highest 42,697 workers in January, followed by Malaysia 24,994 and Oman 17,694.

Outflow of workers has witnessed a remarkable rise in recent years after the shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Bangladesh sent more than 1.1 million workers abroad in 2022, officials said, expecting the number to increase further in 2023.

Md Shahidul Alam, Director General (DG) of the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET), has expected overseas employment to grow by 20 per cent in 2023.

He said they are working to increase sending skilled workers overseas and that is why they have signed agreements with different countries including Greece and held talks with the countries like Albania, Malta and Bosnia.

He also said Saudi Arabia has made skill certification mandatory for foreign workers in different sectors, including plumber, welding, automobile, electrician and AC mechanic.

A pilot project has been undertaken to send skilled manpower from Bangladesh to those sectors.

Malaysian employers are gradually increasing recruitment from Bangladesh while job opportunities are also opening up increasingly in different regions, officials closed to the development said. Therefore, Bangladesh will be able to send more workers abroad in the next year, they added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu of LNG, 1.10cr litres soybean oil
Stock fall for 2nd day on profit booking
Economy in comfortable zone: State Minister
Event on int’l arbitration held in Dhaka
Thai business team led by Foreign Secy due in March
BB releases new 1,000-taka notes today
BD to import 1.5 lakh tonnes of fertilizer from Tunisia
JERA lowest bidder in BD LNG spot tender


Latest News
Rampal plant resume power generation after one month
S Korea wants to be stronger partner of Bangladesh in next 50 years: Presidential Envoy
Freight train carrying diesel derails in Ctg, 40,000 litres spill into nearby canal
BSEC approves Tk50 crore mutual fund PLI AML 1st Unit
Najmul Hossain Shanto fined for breach of code of conduct
Journalist killed being crushed by train in Netrokona
India to assist Bangladesh import hydropower from Nepal, Bhutan: FS
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh: Ambassador Iwama
Child rescued 12 days after abduction, two arrested
Most Read News
3 die in Canada road crash: Kumar Biswajit's son injured severely
3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada road accident
3 students from Bangladesh killed in Canada road crash
Govt to procure LNG worth Tk 690cr from Japan
PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
9 survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble on 9th day, deaths exceed 41,000
2 killed, five injured as under-construction roof collapses in Gazipur
US stresses importance on 'free, fair' elections in Bangladesh
Next election will be free, fair: PM to US official
‘Murir Tin’: Coke Studio Bangla launches season 2 with nod to local dialects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]m, [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft