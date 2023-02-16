Video
IPDC EZ customers can purchase Samsung S23 Ultra at 0pc interest

Published : Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

Customers can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with IPDC EZ, a cardless EMI Facility by IPDC Finance Ltd.  The pre-order can be done through IPDC EZ App and an additional discount of BDT 10,000 can be availed as well.

This cardless EMI Facility offers 0pc interest up to 24 months, says a press release.

It involves no hidden charges during the process. Moreover, lucky IPDC EZ customers will receive exciting travel coupons, gifts etc after pre-booking ends.

 Launched on 15 February 2023 the campaign will last till 28 February 2023.

IPDC EZ app is a state-of-the-art innovation by IPDC Finance that allows customers to buy electronic devices, appliances, furniture and even travel package in installments at 0pc interest. The app is available in both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.  


