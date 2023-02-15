5 mobile phone operators owe over Tk 13,000cr in VAT, taxes

Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink, Teletalk and Citycell owe Tk 13,405 24,00, 000 in VAT and taxes.

In 2012, a foreign mobile operator lost a writ it had filed against the government challenging charging high Value Added Tax (VAT) and other taxes.



Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) source said, until now Grameenphone deposited Tk 2000 crore, Robi deposited Tk 138 crore .



They said that Banglalink, Teletalk and Citycell did not deposit their arrear VAT and other taxes.

Recently, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar told Parliament replying to a question of AKM Sarwar Jahan, MP, that Teletalk, City Cell and three other mobile operators owe the government Tk 13405,24,00,000 in VAT and other taxes.



He said that Grameenphone owes Tk 10,579,94,76,135 in VAT and other taxes, Robi owes Tk 729,23,91,476 , Banglalink owes Tk 273,25,41,292 as the second installments of wave allotted to it in 2021 and in 2022.



He informed Parliament that state-owned mobile operator Teletalk Bangladesh Limited owed government Tk 1,694,73,00,000 in Vat and other taxes.



Teletalk owes Tk 1,585,130,000 as 3G spectrum fees and Tk 27,15,00,000 as spectrum charges, Tk 33,79,00,000 in VAT and other taxes and Tk 48,66,00,000 in other outstanding charges.

Jabbar said that Citycell owed Tk 128,06,98,323 in VAT and other taxes.



On June 7, 2022, Jabbar told Parliament that the four mobile operators owed Tk 130,68,25,00,934 in VAT and other taxes.



Replying to a question from Mohammad Habib Hasan,MP, of ruling Awami League, Jabbar said, that 68 call centres defaulted on paying registration fess to BTRC.



In January, the Appellate Division ordered Grameenphone, Banglalink and Robi to pay Tk 2,500 crore to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and BTRC.



A five-judge bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on January 10 while hearing appeal against the High Court Division's order.



Grameenphone was ordered to pay Tk 1,400 crore, Robi --Tk 500 crore and Banglalink --Tk 650 crore.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the government, Barrister Reza-e Raquib for BTRC and Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan for the mobile phone operators.