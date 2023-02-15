Banglalink evades Tk 850cr in VAT, taxes



Bangladesh Telecommu-nication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) audit found Banglalink evaded around Tk 850 crore in Value Added Tax (VAT) and other taxes.



According to the audit report, BTRC has not yet asked Banglalink to pay the dues.



Appointed by BTRC as its auditors, Masih Muhit Haque & Company submitted its audit report about Banglalink.



In mid 2022, the 'four reports' submitted by the auditors had found that Banglalink did not pay Tk 820.72 crore in VAT and other taxes until then.



According to the final audit report, the amount of unpaid VAT and other taxes payable by Banglalink increased slightly.



Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "We did not interfere with the audit. The auditors audited independently."



He said, "I will not close the door for discussion.We have to protect the interests of the people, that's why we are willing to negotiate.".



According to the audit report, Banglalink owes Tk 430 crores in VAT and other taxes.



BTRC source said, "Things are far from over. All the steps would be taken to realise the outstanding dues from Banglalink."



Asked about the issue, Banglalink's Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability Ankit Sureka said, "As a law-abiding organisation, we welcome BTRC's audit report. We are assisting them."



Earlier, BTRC audited Grameenphone and Robi.



BTRC realised Tk 2,000 crore out of !2,579.95 crore in VAT and other taxes from Grameenphone.



BTRC realised Tk 138 crore out of Tk 867.24 crore payable by Robi in VAT and other taxes.



