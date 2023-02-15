

Music, festivities fill the air as people welcome Spring on Valentine's Day



Tuesday was the first day of spring according to the Bengali calendar. It coincided with Valentine's Day, fondly called the 'Day of Love' by the Bengali people. The mirth and merriment doubled for the people in Dhaka who celebrated both festivals.



The capital turned into a sea of colours, with men and women adorned in bright outfits taking to the streets to celebrate the season. Flowers filled the Shahbagh intersection, the Fine Arts Institute, TSC and the Public Library.



The Jatiya Bosonto Utsab Udjapon Parishad, a spring festival celebration group, organised a daylong programme packed with music, dance, recitation and elocution performances at the Fine Arts Institute in Dhaka.



Cultural programmes were also arranged at the Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka and at Bangabandhu Open Stage in Uttara.



The festival began with the orchestra performed by the artists of Bengal Music at 7:15 am at the Fine Arts Institute. Later, artists from different cultural organisations performed at the event.



Ruhul Amin and Surovi, a couple from Azimpur, brought their 5-year-old daughter Shayantoni to celebrate the spring festival. "We want our daughter to learn our culture as she grows. That's why we brought her to the spring festival," Ruhul Amin told bdnews24.com.



"Our tradition and culture are showcased through such festivals. The way people from all religious communities and social strata gathered in today's spring festival, reflects the secular image of Bangladesh," said Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman during his inaugural speech for the festival.



"The secular tone of the spring festival is a tradition in Bangladesh.We must spread it further.""We have been celebrating the spring festival every year aiming, to motivate people to nurture their humanity. We applaud the culture of humanity through this festival and propel ourselves on the path towards a secular Bangladesh," said Safiuddin Ahmed, convener of the Jatiya Bosonto Utsab Udjapon Parishad.



"The Bangladesh we fought the liberation war for had the mantra of secularism. I feel we're gradually drifting away from that secular Bangladesh," Manzar Chowdhury Sweet, general secretary of the Bosonto Utsab Udjapon Parishad, said.



He said culture and tradition are the ways to keep secularism alive. "We must protect nature and celebrate more festivals like the spring festival. We must maintain our roots and move forward," he said.



While special guests on the stage were presenting their odes to spring, Education Minister Dipu Moni was spotted among the audience, enjoying the programme. A woman recognised her and went to click a selfie, alerting the rest of the audience to her presence.



Organisers on the stage urged the minister to say a few words. She went up and said, "My greetings and love go out to everyone this spring."



Then she returned to the audience. "I try to take part in the spring festival every year, so I came here today as well," she later told the media. �bdnews24.com



