Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 4:02 AM
US Counsellor in city to discuss Rohingya crisis, security issues

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023
Diplomatic Correspondent

Counsellor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet arrived Dhaka on Tuesday to discuss the Rohingya and Bhasan Char issue.

Chollet will have a breakfast meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday where Bangladesh will raise its priority issues, according to the Foreign Ministry.

During his 24-hour stay, Chollet will also meet with the Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs apart from his other engagements in Dhaka, officials said.

The US Counsellor is serving at the rank of under-secretary as a senior policy advisor to the US secretary of state on a wide range of issues and conducts special diplomatic assignments as directed by the secretary.

Chollet is leading the US delegation to Bangladesh and Pakistan on February 14-18 to meet with senior government officials, civil society members, and business leaders to highlight the importance of their bilateral partnership and reaffirm their shared goals, said the office of the spokesperson at the US Department of State.

He will be joined by Clinton White, Counsellor of the US Agency for International Development, and Elizabeth Horst, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US Department and some senior officials.

Bangladesh said the visit of the US Counsellor will help strengthen its relations with the US.
"The purpose of his visit is to strengthen the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the US," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters recently.

Mentioning that the US places democracy and human rights at the heart of their foreign policy, Chollet said Bangladesh is such a good long-standing friend, and they have "very frank exchanges" about the concerns they have.

The issues related to the Rohingya crisis and the overall security in the Indo-Pacific region are likely to get priority during his visit.

"We are deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar which is only getting worse," said Chollet.
The US said it wants a solution to the Rohingya crisis, and the solution lies in Myanmar but instability is growing inside Myanmar.

The US Counsellor said they are doing whatever they can in cooperation with Bangladesh and trying to ease the pressure on the country from the refugee crisis by providing critical assistance to it to support its humanitarian needs, also with efforts to try to bring some of the refugees back to the US.

There are "a whole host of issues" that the two countries can work together, said the US Counsellor.


