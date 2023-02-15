Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 February, 2023, 4:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Shahabuddin meets President Hamid UN greets President-elect

Published : Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Shahabuddin meets President Hamid UN greets President-elect

Shahabuddin meets President Hamid UN greets President-elect

President-elect Md Shahabuddin on Tuesday evening met to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban, official residence of the President, to pay a courtesy call. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana were also present at that time. President's Press Secretary Zainal Abedin informed it to the media.

President Abdul Hamid on Monday congratulated to Md Shahabuddin for being elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. He also exchanged greetings over the phone.

President Abdul Hamid will retire on April 23 this year. Then the newly elected president will take over.

Before this Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced Md Shahabuddin as the 22nd President of the country at the election building of Agargaon in the capital.

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) congratulated Md Shahabuddin for being elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. The UN office in Bangladesh gave this information in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said, "We are congratulating the newly elected President Md Shahabuddin."

They also congratulated to the people of Bangladesh for electing him as the new President.

The statement expressed hope that the UN partnership with Bangladesh under the leadership of Shahabuddin will further increase in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Bangladesh's commitment to the implementation of the UN Charter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 mobile phone operators owe over Tk 13,000cr in VAT, taxes
Banglalink evades Tk 850cr in VAT, taxes
Music, festivities fill the air as people welcome Spring on Valentine's Day
BBS to calculate inflation on a new base year from March
US Counsellor in city to discuss Rohingya crisis, security issues
Shahabuddin meets President Hamid UN greets President-elect
DU suspends three students for tarnishing image of university
No legal bar for Shahabuddin to be Prez: EC


Latest News
Fardin’s father to file ‘no confidence’ petition against DB probe report claiming his death suicide
DoE drive in Dhaka, Narayanganj penalises multiple polluters
College student killed in bike race with his friends in Magura
Sylhet overcomes Rony scare to seal BPL final
Tickets for BPL final available on Wednesday
Press Council to be strengthened further: Hasan
Three drown in Sitakunda
World oil demand exceeded pre-Covid level in late 2022: OPEC
Main accused in Sonia Aktar murder case held
RAB arrests human trafficking ring leader Nazrul along with five accomplices
Most Read News
Primary scholarship exam results in last week of February
BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices raided; phones, laptops seized
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka today
Brahmanbaria Bar creates black mark in legal history: HC
Red rose prices skyrocket
Turkey-Syria quake focus turns to survivors as deaths passes 37,000
Boy rescued alive on 9th day of Turkiye earthquake
Global Covid-19 cases near 678 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft