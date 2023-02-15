

Shahabuddin meets President Hamid UN greets President-elect



President Abdul Hamid on Monday congratulated to Md Shahabuddin for being elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. He also exchanged greetings over the phone.



President Abdul Hamid will retire on April 23 this year. Then the newly elected president will take over.



Before this Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced Md Shahabuddin as the 22nd President of the country at the election building of Agargaon in the capital.



Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) congratulated Md Shahabuddin for being elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. The UN office in Bangladesh gave this information in a statement on Tuesday.



The statement said, "We are congratulating the newly elected President Md Shahabuddin."



They also congratulated to the people of Bangladesh for electing him as the new President.



The statement expressed hope that the UN partnership with Bangladesh under the leadership of Shahabuddin will further increase in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Bangladesh's commitment to the implementation of the UN Charter.



President-elect Md Shahabuddin on Tuesday evening met to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban, official residence of the President, to pay a courtesy call. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana were also present at that time. President's Press Secretary Zainal Abedin informed it to the media.